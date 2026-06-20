Sharon Osbourne rushed to hospital, misses tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at Hellfest

Sharon Osbourne was unable to attend a special tribute honouring her late husband Ozzy Osbourne after being hospitalized earlier in the week.

The 73-year-old was expected to appear at France’s Hellfest festival for the unveiling of a statue dedicated to the Black Sabbath frontman and legendary rock icon. However, she was noticeably absent on the day of the ceremony, leaving fans surprised and concerned.

The tribute went ahead at the popular heavy metal festival, where organisers unveiled a striking statue in honour of Ozzy Osbourne, widely known as the “Prince of Darkness.” The moment was described as a powerful celebration of his legacy in rock music.

Following the event, Sharon took to Instagram to explain her absence and reassure fans about her condition. She revealed that she had been rushed to hospital earlier in the week due to an unexpected health issue.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t be at Hellfest for the unveiling of Ozzy’s statue. Unfortunately I had an unexpected trip to the hospital earlier in the week,” she wrote.

While Sharon did not disclose further details about her medical condition, she expressed gratitude for the support she received from the festival team, including Olivier Garnier, Ben Barbaud, and artist Philippe Pasqua.

In recent years, she has faced several medical scares, including a hospitalisation in 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 and another incident in 2022 when she was treated following a sudden health emergency.