Sharon Rooney's Brilliant Show Starring Jodie Comer is a Must-Watch

Sharon Rooney is set to appear in The Celebrity Traitors, but before that, fans can catch her in the brilliant show My Mad Fat Diary, available to stream on Channel 4.

This cult classic follows Rae Earl, a teenager navigating mental health and friendships after a stint in a psychiatric hospital. Rooney’s portrayal of Rae earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

The show boasts an impressive cast, including Jodie Comer as Chloe, Nico Mirallegro as Finn, and Ciara Baxendale as Izzy.

Nightsleeper is a real-time thriller set on a sleeper train from Glasgow to London, where Rooney’s character is at the center of a rapidly escalating crisis. Her performance has been praised for its depth and nuance, showcasing her range as an actress.

With a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, My Mad Fat Diary is a relatable and realistic portrayal of teenage life, tackling mental health and body image issues with humor and sensitivity.

Fans rave about the show: “Such a brilliant show, don’t be fooled in thinking it’s for teens,” and “One of the funniest, most touching shows I’ve ever seen.” Don’t miss Sharon Rooney’s standout performance as Rae Earl.

Rooney’s other notable works include Two Doors Down, Brief Encounters, and the 2023 film Barbie, where she played Lawyer Barbie. She’s also set to appear in The Revenge Club and The Celebrity Traitors.