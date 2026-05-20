Sharon Stone and Eva Longoria brought timeless Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera as they stepped out for a dazzling evening in Cannes following the premiere of Diamond.

The actresses turned heads on Tuesday night while attending post-premiere festivities during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Stone, 68, looked effortlessly elegant in a dramatic strapless black gown featuring an oversized bow detail and a matching belt that accentuated her silhouette. She elevated the glamorous ensemble with a flowing coat draped over her shoulders, creating a striking red carpet moment as the long train swept behind her.

The Oscar-nominated actress completed the sophisticated look with dazzling diamond jewelry, continuing the sparkling theme after appearing earlier at the premiere of Diamond.

Meanwhile, Longoria, 51, stunned in a figure-hugging emerald green gown paired with gold strappy heels. The sleek high-neck design featured a satin skirt and a daring back cutout that added a modern edge to the glamorous outfit.

The stylish stars were among several celebrities celebrating the premiere of Diamond, a crime drama written, directed and headlined by Andy Garcia.

The film follows private detective Joe Diamond, a man haunted by his past who uses his intelligence and sharp instincts to solve difficult cases in Los Angeles. Garcia also co-composed the movie’s score alongside musician Arturo Sandoval.

The highly anticipated film features an all-star cast including Brendan Fraser, Dustin Hoffman, Bill Murray, Vicky Krieps and Rosemarie DeWitt.