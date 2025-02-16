Sharon Stone in talks to star in ‘Euphoria’ season 3

Veteran Hollywood actress Sharon Stone is reportedly in talks to star in HBO‘s highly-anticipated season 3 of ‘Euphoria.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The ‘Basic Instinct’ star will join Hollywood actors including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney in the hit show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The development comes days after HBO confirmed that production for ‘Euphoria’ season 3 has begun after a nearly three-year hiatus.

Hollywood actors Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry, who had recurring roles in season two, have been added as regulars for season 3.

As per HBO, ‘Euphoria’ season 3 will feature a time jump to see the young characters past their high school years.

The development was confirmed by Zendaya in October last year when she provided an update on the upcoming season.

Read more: Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria performance earns top rank, leaving Zendaya out

While she remained tight-lipped about the many details about the season three storylines, she teased that it will be “fascinating.”

“I don’t actually know much about what is happening. I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening,” the Hollywood star said.

While HBO has not announced a premiere date, the new season will likely air in 2026.

On the work front, Sharon Stone recently worked alongside Bob Odenkirk in ‘Nobody 2,’ set to hit theatres on August 15, 2025.

The Hollywood actress has starred in dozens of notable films throughout her career, including ‘Basic Instinct,’ ‘Total Recall,’ ‘Sliver’ and ‘Casino.’

Pertinent to note here that ‘Euphoria’ has been praised as one of the best teen dramas, giving viewers an honest and emotional portrayal of the struggles high school students face.

The show and its cast including Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have earned widespread recognition for their role in the series.