Sharon Stone's son announces engagement on social media

Roan Joseph Stone announced his engagement to his Ukrainian partner, marking a new chapter in this year.

Sharon Stone’s son and actor Roan Joseph Stone confirmed the milestone in a social media post, sharing photos celebrating the couple’s upcoming nuptials and expressing joy over their future together.

According to Daily Mail, Roan, whom Stone adopted in 2000 with her then-husband Phil Bronstein, has largely remained out of the spotlight as he builds his own life in the public eye.

Over the years, he has occasionally appeared in family posts and, more recently, in photos alongside his fiancée, who hails from Ukraine and has been welcomed by friends and followers for her beauty and grace.

Stone is known for her film roles and philanthropic work. She has also shared rare family moments, including her three sons, Roan, Laird and Quinn, with fans on Instagram, often expressing pride in their achievements and growth.

Moreover, the engagement announcement arrived at a time when Stone’s family remains a subject of interest for fans and entertainment media alike, with many celebrating the actress’s journey as both a prominent Hollywood figure and a devoted mother.