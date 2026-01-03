‘Sharpasand’ star Zuni Sheikh pens emotional farewell to her role as Hafsa

Zuni Sheikh has struck an emotional chord with viewers as she bid farewell to her role in the hit drama Sharpasand.

The actress, who portrayed Hafsa in ARY Digital’s drama, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after her character’s journey came to an end.

In the latest episode of SharPasand – aired on January 1 -Hafsa commits suicide due to the overwhelming social stigma and character assassination orchestrated by the manipulative character Farasat Ali (played with astonishing nuance by Nauman Ijaz), leaving fans heartbroken.

Sharring various snippets from the set of Aehsun Talish’s drama, Zuni Sheikh reflected on her experience.

“And the journey comes to an end…,” she wrote in the caption.

The actress continued, “@sharpasanddrama wasn’t just a drama, it will be stay in my heart forever. Saying goodbye to Hafsa is not easy, she stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling.”

“Grateful to the brilliant @aehsuntalish for the vision and trust, and to a truly humble, soulful team who turned every day on set into a memory,” she added.

Sharpasand, starring Nauman Ijaz, Hareem Farooq, Hira Mani, Affan Waheed and a strong supporting cast, is written by Sara Syed. The drama airs twice a week on Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 PM on ARY.