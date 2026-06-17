Warner Bros. brought the rights to Tahereh Mafi’s bestselling young adult dystopian series Shatter Me, paving the way for a big-screen adaptation of one of the genre’s most successful modern franchises.

According to reports from Variety, the deal coincides with the 15th anniversary of the publication of Shatter Me, the first novel in Mafi’s series. The books have become a major success among young readers, selling more than 15 million copies worldwide. The franchise has also gained significant traction on BookTok, generating more than 500,000 social media posts linked to the series.

Shatter Me follows Juliette Ferrars, a teenage girl whose touch can be fatal. Set in a dystopian future ruled by a totalitarian regime known as The Reestablishment, the story chronicles her journey as she discovers her abilities, develops her confidence, and becomes involved in a world shaped by rebellion and romance.

“I’ve been tremendously lucky to have a devoted fanbase over the last fifteen years, and I’m excited for the chance to bring the ‘Shatter Me’ world and characters to life in a way that will honor the fans and their love for these books,” Mafi said. “Warner Bros. has been a great partner so far, and I’m looking forward to creating a memorable cinematic experience that elevates the series to new heights.”

The film will be produced by Temple Hill’s Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, alongside Karen Rosenfelt of Sunswept Entertainment and Kevin McCormick of Langley Park Pictures. Mafi will serve as executive producer.

The Shatter Me franchise has been published in 38 territories and translated into 34 languages. Mafi recently expanded the universe with The New Republic series, which continues the story a decade after the fall of The Reestablishment.