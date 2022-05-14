Shaukat Tareen lauds Miftah Ismail for praising ‘Kamyab Pakistan’ program

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin has appreciated Miftah Ismail for praising PTI’s Kamyab Pakistan program, ARY News reported.

فتاح میاں، مجھے خوشی ہے کہ آپ نے ہمارے جدید کامیاب پاکستان پروگرام کو سراہا۔ براوو پی ٹی آئی۔ مارچ میں 7.5 بلین روپے کا قرضہ لیا اور آنے والے مہینوں میں اس میں اضافہ کرنے کا منصوبہ بنایا۔ اب صحیح کام کریں اور پاکستان کے غریب عوام کے لیے اس کا ساتھ دیں۔ — Shaukat Tarin (@shaukat_tarin) May 14, 2022

‘Bravo’, he wrote in his tweet appreciating Miftah Ismail. He said that the government allocated loans worth Rs7.5 billion in March and the PTI government had planned to increase the loans in the coming months.

Earlier, Finance Minister Miftha Ismail chaired a meeting on the Kaymab Jawan initiative and said that it is a good platform. He said that the current government is committed to ending curb poverty. Participants of the meeting were briefed about the program in detail.

The finance ministry has asked for bidding from commercial banks to further the program.

