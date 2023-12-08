Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin quits PTI, politics

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shaukat Tarin on Friday announced to quit party and politics, ARY News reported.

“I have decided to quit PTI and politics after consulting with friends and family members,” Tarin said in a statement.

“The last two years were very difficult for me due to health and financial issues,” the former finance minister said.

Tarin, who was earlier serving as an adviser to the prime minister on finance and revenue, was elected as a senator last week in the by-election for a general seat of the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shaukat Tarin was appointed as the finance minister in 2021.

Tarin had also served as the finance minister in former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani’s cabinet from 2009 to 2010.

Yesterday, former deputy speaker Punjab Assem­bly and firebrand Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi on Thursday announced to quit party as well as politics.

In an announcement on X, for­mer MPA from Rawalpindi Abbasi said that he had decided to leave PTI due to party’s policy of confronting with the state institutions.

My political career is aimed at serving the people but now it is unbearable to hold the burden of confrontation with the state and its institu­tions,” the young PTI leader said.