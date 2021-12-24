Saturday, December 25, 2021
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as senator

test

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin was sworn in as a senator on Friday.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath to the senator-elect at the start of a session of the upper house of Parliament.

Also Read: PM’s aide Shaukat Tarin elected senator on KP seat

On Dec 1, Tarin was elected as a member of the Senate on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket on the vacant seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

By-election on the Senate seat was held at the KP Assembly. He got 87 votes in the 145-member House. His rivals, Shaukat Amirzada of of the Awami National Party (ANP) and Zahir Shah of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) got 13 votes each.

Also Read: PTI’s Ayub Afridi resigns to create Senate seat for Shaukat Tarin

A total of 123 ballots were polled, out of which nine were declared invalid while one rejected.

PTI’s Ayub Afridi vacated the seat so that Shaukat Tarin could be elected as a senator.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.