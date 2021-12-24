Shaukat Tarin sworn in as senator

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin was sworn in as a senator on Friday.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath to the senator-elect at the start of a session of the upper house of Parliament.

On Dec 1, Tarin was elected as a member of the Senate on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket on the vacant seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

By-election on the Senate seat was held at the KP Assembly. He got 87 votes in the 145-member House. His rivals, Shaukat Amirzada of of the Awami National Party (ANP) and Zahir Shah of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) got 13 votes each.

A total of 123 ballots were polled, out of which nine were declared invalid while one rejected.

PTI’s Ayub Afridi vacated the seat so that Shaukat Tarin could be elected as a senator.

