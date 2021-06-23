No concession for tax evaders in new budget, says Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that there was no concession left for tax evaders in the new budget 2021-22 and implementation on the tax-related decision will be started from July 1, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Shaukat Tarin, while informally talking to journalists, assured that the implementation on the decisions related to tax collection will be started from July 1 and tax evaders will not get any relaxation.

He detailed that there is a chance for tax measures up to Rs264 billion instead of Rs383 billion in term of the budgeted amount. He added that different sectors have been given relief through the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

Tarin said that the recommendations that came from Senate were included in the budget consultative session. He, however, clarified that he is ready to hold talks with all parties to discuss tax-related matters.

The finance minister said that the government will take policy enforcement steps after holding talks with all stakeholders, however, those neglecting the notices sent by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) should be ready to face the music.

Shaukat Tarin said that tax collection officer will harass any taxpayer nor any concession will be given to tax evaders.