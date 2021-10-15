Shaukat Tarin’s ministry term ends but he’d continue as advisor: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal finance minister Shaukat Tarin has come to the end of his six-month term to hold his office since he’s not an elected member of the parliament but the government has decided to keep him as finance advisor, ARY News reported on Friday citing insiders.

A non-elected member can only be posted a minister for a six-month period before they can be fielded on a vacant seat to continue the term. Source have told ARY News that since the government’s legislation to have Senator Ishaq Dar de-seated is challenged in the court, the materialization of this plan failed.

However, after October 16 (tomorrow) the incumbent federal finance minister to continue serving as the finance advisor to the PM. The sources have also said that soon he will be fielded from a vacated Senate seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Once elected, Shaukat Tarin can come back and take an oath as the finance minister again.

Earlier last month, the prime minister decided to award senate ticket to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to get him elected as senator, sources had told ARY News.

The finance minister Shaukat Tarin is expected to be elected on a senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the sources.

The constitution demands that an un-elected person could remain a minister for maximum six months period. To ensure his continuity after six months required to get him elected as a member of the parliament.

