Shaun Williamson honors late EastEnders co-star Tony Caunter

Shaun Williamson has honoured Tony Caunter, who played his on-screen father in “EastEnders”. Caunter’s family announced his passing on Tuesday.

Describing him as “like a second father to me” after the actor’s death at the age of 88.

Caunter portrayed Roy Evans from 1994 to 2003, a character known for his romantic involvement with Pat Butcher, played by Pam St Clement. The couple’s storyline culminated in marriage, capturing the hearts of viewers.

In an emotional Instagram post, Williamson, who played Barry Evans, wrote: “RIP Tony Caunter. He was like a second father to me and taught me so much about acting and life. A great actor and a great man. I will miss him so much”.

Pam St Clement also paid tribute, stating, “I am very saddened to hear of Tony’s passing. He was not only a lovely man but a true gentleman to work with”.

“EastEnders” released a statement on Instagram expressing their sorrow. “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Tony Caunter. Tony will forever be loved and respected by everyone at EastEnders for his warmth, kindness, and humour, as well as being greatly remembered by all those at home who instantly took Roy to their hearts”.

The statement highlighted Roy’s famous love for Pat, noting his humorous declaration of distaste for her choice of earrings, which contributed to one of Walford’s most memorable love stories.

Actress Patsy Palmer, who played the character of Bianca Jackson, shared condolences, saying, “Beautiful memories of a beautiful man. So kind and funny in a time when my career was full of creativity, kindness and freedom. God bless you”.

Lucy Benjamin, who portrays Lisa Fowler, expressed her sadness, stating: “Oh Tony, you were a man with such a beautiful soul. My heart is very sad tonight at this news! God bless, love to all your family and loved ones”.

Dean Gaffney, known for his role as Robbie Jackson, referred to Caunter as a “legend”.

In addition to working on “EasterEnd”, Caunter had roles in “Pennies From Heaven”, “Tumbledown”, and the TV series “Juliet Bravo”. He also appeared in the drama series “Boon”, which starred EastEnders’ Michael Elphick.