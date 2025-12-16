Shawn levy gives sneak peak in to the scenes from 'Stranger Things' Vol 2

As the Netflix series Stranger Things is coming to an end, the executive producer Shawn Levy teased fans with a sneak peek into the upcoming volume 2.

As Stranger Things nears its conclusion, executive producer Shawn Levy has teased fans about the finale of the Netflix hit series.

In a candid conversation with PEOPLE, the 57-year-old filmmaker revealed that viewers can expect two major takeaways from the ending.

He hinted that not only will fans be pleased with the finale, but they will also finally get closure on the long-running love triangle between Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton).

“A finale that’s as good as any TV series finale I’ve seen in my life, and a resolution to the whole Jancy Stancy controversy/triangle”, Levy shared.

He credited the show’s massive success to its balance of “epic cinematic storytelling” and the relatability of the characters’ everyday drama.

“There’s so much talk about the ’80s and the monsters and the music, but I think the secret sauce is the fact that it’s epic cinematic storytelling with very intimate character stories”, Levy said.

He added, “It’s the combination of the huge and the very small and personal that I think is the magic”.

Toward the end of the interview, the Canadian-American director revealed that filming the final season of the highly anticipated Stranger Things was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride.

“I guess there was this umbrella of bittersweet that sort of was across the whole shoot because we knew how special this was”, Levy reminisced.

“We knew that these connections were forever, but we knew it was coming to a close”, he continued. “And so that sort of smile with tears in your eyes, that feeling was very prevalent all year long”.

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2, arrives December 25, with the final episode airing on December 31.