Shawn Mendes has officially confirmed his relationship with Brazilian actress and model Bruna Marquezine in a heartfelt birthday tribute.

On Tuesday, August 4, the Grammy-nominated singer celebrated Marquezine’s 31st birthday with an emotional Instagram post, referring to her as his “baby” and expressing how much she means to him.

“Feliz aniversário my baby,” Mendes wrote. “You are a light and a mãe in every room you walk into. Not to be tooooo sappy but you’ve truly changed my life, and I am so so grateful for you.”

He concluded the message in Portuguese, writing, “Eu te amo muito muito muitoo,” which translates to, “I love you so, so, so much,” before adding, “We all do amor.”

The post featured several videos and photos taken at Casa Amarela Providência in Rio de Janeiro, where the couple spent time with local children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

In one clip, Marquezine was warmly welcomed by a group of excited children who rushed to hug her. Another showed the actress singing and dancing as the children appeared to serenade her with “Happy Birthday.”

Rumors of a romance between Shawn Mendes and Marquezine first surfaced in December 2025. Since then, the pair have been spotted together on several occasions in both the United States and Brazil.

Before dating Marquezine, Mendes was in an on-again, off-again relationship with singer Camila Cabello from 2019 to 2023.