Shawn Mendes reveals Prince William's cute birthday gesture to his mom: ‘She's still shaking’

Shawn Mendes has revealed Prince William’s heartfelt birthday gesture for his mom, Karen.

On Wednesday, November 5, the Señorita singer performed at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro for the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

Before the performance, the two hit the green carpet where they posed together for photos and shared sweet interaction.

While speaking, Shawn Mendes shared his mom’s reaction to the birthday cake sent by Prince William, who learned it was her birthday on Sunday.

“She’s still shaking, thank you,” the singer could be heard saying to the future king in a video shared by PEOPLE.

Shawn Mendes had met William during rehearsals earlier in the day, and they warmly greeted one another again on the big night.

The duo was also joined by fellow performers Anitta, Seu Jorge and Kylie Minogue at the green carpet. Prince William also met with Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who attended the event.

To note, Mendes and Minogue both performed at William’s late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday London concert in 2018.

The Prince of Wales created the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to inspire solutions to the world’s most urgent environmental challenges during the next decade.