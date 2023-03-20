‘Shazam’ cast sends special message to Pakistani fans: Watch video

As the sequel of the DCEU movie, ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ debuts in theatres over the past weekend, Zachary Levi and other cast members sent out a special message to fans in Pakistan.

In an exclusive video, Levi and his fellow cast members recorded a special message for their Pakistani fans, to book their tickets for the superhero sequel.

“Salam, Pakistan!” Levi said in the video, adding that, “Shazam! is back and this time, he’s fighting to save the world from the baddest villains of all time.”

About ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’, the superhero sequel brings back Zachary Levi, as Shazam – the adult superhero alter ego of foster youth, Billy Batson – along with Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody and Djimon Hounsou.

Joining the existing cast are Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler and Lucy Liu as the daughters of Atlas.

Based on the characters of DC Comics, the title is directed by David F. Sandberg, while Chris Morgan and Henry Gayden wrote the screenplay.

The film made its theatrical debut over the past weekend, on March 17 and topped the domestic box office with an estimated $30.5 million opening. The numbers are disappointing to trade analysts as compared to the original film which enjoyed a $53.5 million opening in April 2019.

