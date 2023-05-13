Watch: Shazeal Shoukat is an absolute stunner in latest reel

Showbiz starlet Shazeal Shoukat is an absolute stunner in her latest reel going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, Shazeal Shoukat posted a clip of herself exuding radiance in a glamorous Saree look, while the cover version of the song ‘Mar Jawaan’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Fashion’ played in the background.

The clip captured the ‘Samjhota’ actor in a sheer black embellished Saree which she styled with a matching, solid tank top and a pair of gold earrings.

Shoukat wrote the lyrics of the same song, “Bus meri talash hooo,” in the caption, with a series of emojis and hashtags.

The viral video was loved by social users on the gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shazeal Shoukat is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Mann Aangan’. She essays Ramsha, the younger sister of the protagonist, Mahnoor, in the play, written by Nadia Ahmed and directed by Hisham Syed & Salman Sirhindi.

‘Mann Aangan’ starring Anmol Baloch and Mirza Zain Baig airs daily at 7 pm only on ARY Digital.