Shazeal Shoukat reveals her real name

Showbiz starlet Shazeal Shoukat revealed that it is not her real name and shared the reason behind adopting the new name.

In her latest talk show outing on a private channel, actor Shazeal Shoukat disclosed that she was named Shiza upon birth, but later took her current name.

When a fan from the live audience asked her the reason for the same, the ‘Adawat’ actor shared that someone from her distant relatives had named their daughter Shiza, and she wanted her own identity, hence her name was then changed to Shazeal.

“I was born and named first but later someone from my paternal side copied and named their daughter the exact same,” she told the host.

During another segment, Shoukat shared that she has fallen in love and even hinted that her love is still going strong. Whereas, the actor also clarified that she can never love or marry someone from the showbiz industry.

Upon being asked about the actors she wishes to work with, Shoukat named Saba Qamar, Ayeza Khan, Sana Javed and Humayun Saeed. However, maintained that she really likes the recent work of heartthrobs Bilal Abbas Khan and Wahaj Ali.

On the work front, Shazeal Shoukat is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Adawat’, co-starring Syed Jibran, Fatima Effendi and Saad Qureshi.

Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi’s directorial airs daily at 7 p.m. on ARY Digital.

