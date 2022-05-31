Shazia Marri claims PTI MNA’s urging to not accept resignations

Islamabad: Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insf MNA’s are begging the NA speaker to not accept their resignation.

Addressing media representative in Islamabad, the Federal Minister said that PTI staged a similar ploy in 2014 and came back to the assemblies some months later. Their members are living in the parliament lodges and using government privileges, they do not want to resign, she added.

Shazia Marri said that the PTI members just don’t attend assembly sessions otherwise they are benefiting from all government privileges. Asad Qaiser is using a government vehicle as if it is his father’s property, she added. Terming PTI a political party is a disgrace to all other political parties, Murree added.

The PPP leader said using one federating unit’s resources to seize the capital would be unacceptable. The PTI chief admitted that their workers in the long march were armed, she added.

All political parties reached a consensus to save the country from default while the PTI is out on the Save Gogi movement. PTI has the right to protest peacefully, not while carrying arms, Imran Khan has become a security risk, she added.

