Shazia Sarwar appointed first DPO in Punjab from Balochistan

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab has appointed Shazia Sarwar as the first female district police officer (DPO) hailing from Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar has appointed Shazia Sarwar, who hails from district Bolan of the Baochistan province, as DPO Layyah.

Shazia Sarwar is part of 40th Common and has remained posted in multiple districts of the province.

Speaking on her appointment IG Faisal Shahkar said that they are encouraging women deployment in police and multiple female cops are being posted at better positions in the field.

On July 22, the Punjab government appointed Faisal Shahkar as new provincial Inspector General (IG) shortly after Rao Sardar refused to continue serving ahead of Punjab chief minister (CM) election.

According to the notifications issued by Establishment Division, Rao Sardar Ali Khan was replaced with Faisal Shahkar. Rao Sardar was appointed as Pakistan Railways inspector general with immediate effect.

The appointment came after top-ranking government officials — IG Punjab and Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal — refused to continue serving on their post. AD Khawaja, Faisal Shahkar and Inam Ghani were strong contenders for the IG Punjab post.

