SHC adjourns hearing against acquittal of accused in MPAs murder case

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court bench Sukkur adjourned hearing of a petition against acquittal of accused in People’s Party MPA Shehnaz Ansari’s murder case till December 05, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Shehnaz Ansari was shot dead in Noshehro Feroz, three years ago, in February 2020. The MPA was shifted to Nawabshah hospital in precarious condition where she took her last breath, police said.

The high court bench adjourned hearing of the case till Dec 05 due to absence of the lawyers of accused. The court also ordered defence lawyers to appear in the next case hearing at any cost.

The model court had handed life term to main accused Waqar Khokhar in the murder case, while acquitted other three accused including a woman.

An appeal was filed in the Sindh High Court bench against the decision of the model court.

She was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate on a reserved seat for women in 2013 election. She was re-elected to the assembly again on a reserved seat in 2018 elections.