SHC adjourns hearing of Nisar Khuhro’s ECL removal plea till Sept 28

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of a petition of PPP leader Nisar Khuhro, seeking removal of his name from the ECL, ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought more time from the court to submit its reply over the matter.

Khuhro, who served previously as Sindh food minister, is facing a NAB inquiry regarding alleged irregularities in wheat procurement.

The court extended interim bail of Nisar Khuhro until September 28. The bench also adjourned further hearing of the petition till the date.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro had moved the high court seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Khuhro stated in his petition that he wants to depart to meet his family in the United States as his wife was ailing and his presence needed to children.

“The federal government has placed my name in the ECL on malicious grounds,” Khuhro said, pleading the court to remove his name from the no-fly list.

The court in an early hearing had ordered the NAB to complete the inquiry against the former minister until September 28.