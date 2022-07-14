SHC adjourns MQM petition on delimitation till July 19

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of MQM petitions challenging local government delimitation till July 19, ARY News reported.

The bench summoned arguments from the lawyers of the election commission, the Sindh government and the petitioners.

Singh government’s lawyer while opposing the petition said that the high court has already given its decision over similar petitions.

The election commission’s lawyer said that the court has said that any voter can challenge delimitation of constituencies. “The MQM has challenged delimitation of all constituencies,” the counsel said.

“The election commission had announced schedule, in which time was given to submit objections over delimitation,” lawyer said. “The commission heard objections filed by the people”.

“Our petitions are different from the previous petition, which were seeking postponement of elections,” MQM counsel Shahab Imam said.

“The government has added rural areas in Karachi’s urban areas,” MQM lawyer said.

“If the government has added Thatta in Karachi,” Justice Salahuddin Panhwar questioned. “No Thatta has not been included, but 36 union councils of Keamari and Malir districts have been added in urban areas,” MQM lawyer said.

“Is Keamari not a part of Karachi,” the bench asked. ” Keamari is a part of Karachi,” counsel replied.

The bench while demanding arguments from lawyers adjourned further hearing of the case until July 19.

