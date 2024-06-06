SHC allows journalists to cover court proceedings

The SHC announced the verdict on a petition of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) challenging the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra)’s restriction on airing of court proceedings on news channels.

In its order, the high court said the apex court’s guidelines should be adopted while reporting.

According to a notification issued by the ele­ctronic media regulator, all news channels have been barred from airing material about ‘ongoing court cases’ until a final verdict is announced.

READ: LHC moved against Pemra’s ban on court coverage

The media regulatory authority imposed ban on news regarding subjudice cases and directed the channels to only air information that is in the public interest.

PEMRA also directed the media outlets to avoid expressing their ‘opinions on subjudice cases’. It also warned against discussing ongoing court cases in TV programmes in a way that could ‘influence’ investigations or the trial.

The regulatory body has emphasised that only information that is deemed necessary for the public will be allowed to be disseminated through media channels.