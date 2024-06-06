web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 6, 2024
- Advertisement -

SHC allows journalists to cover court proceedings

Asghar Umer
By Asghar Umer
|

TOP NEWS

Asghar Umer
Asghar Umer

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Thursday allowed journalists to report on court proceedings, asking them to ensure “guidelines and law”.

The SHC announced the verdict on a petition of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) challenging the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra)’s restriction on airing of court proceedings on news channels.

In its order, the high court said the apex court’s guidelines should be adopted while reporting.

According to a notification issued by the ele­ctronic media regulator, all news channels have been barred from airing material about ‘ongoing court cases’ until a final verdict is announced.

READ: LHC moved against Pemra’s ban on court coverage

The media regulatory authority imposed ban on news regarding subjudice cases and directed the channels to only air information that is in the public interest.

PEMRA also directed the media outlets to avoid expressing their ‘opinions on subjudice cases’. It also warned against discussing ongoing court cases in TV programmes in a way that could ‘influence’ investigations or the trial.

The regulatory body has emphasised that only information that is deemed necessary for the public will be allowed to be disseminated through media channels.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.