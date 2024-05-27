SHC allows reporters to cover court proceedings

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday allowed court reporters to cover judicial proceedings, ARY News reported.
As per details, the court issued a stay on the notification issued by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) that imposed restrictions on court reporting.
The Sindh High Court has also issued notices to Pemra, the Ministry of Information, and others, seeking a response by June 6.
Advocate Abdul Moiz Jaferi argued that Pemra has no authority to issue such directives, and it is the judiciary’s prerogative to decide what can be reported and what not.
Chief Justice SHC Ahmed Ali Sheikh remarked that court reporters should also show responsibility in their reporting, as certain remarks sometimes can create a wrong impression.
At this, the court adjourned the case until June 6 for further hearing.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority refrained news channels from airing material about ‘ongoing court cases’ until a final verdict is announced.
The media regulatory authority imposed ban on news regarding subjudice cases and directed the channels to only air information that is in the public interest.
PEMRA also directed the media outlets to avoid expressing their ‘opinions on subjudice cases’. It also warned against discussing ongoing court cases in TV programmes in a way that could ‘influence’ investigations or the trial.
The regulatory body has emphasised that only information that is deemed necessary for the public will be allowed to be disseminated through media channels.