SHC approves MQM-P plea for hearing over Sindh jobs recruitment

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday approved a petition filed by the MQM-P leaders over alleged irregularities in providing 21,000 government jobs in Sindh, ARY News reported.

The court approved the request for urgent hearing of the petition and issued notices to the Sindh government and other concerned parties for arguments on July 14.

The bench also ordered the MQM lawyer Tariq Mansoor to appear in the case with preparation.

MQM-P lawyer said that the petition was dismissed despite the restraining order.

“What you want, the jobs recruitment should be entrusted with the MNAs,” Justice Salahuddin Panhwar questioned the lawyer.

“It is the provincial government’s discretion to recruit on jobs in all departments of Sindh,” the counsel said.

“The laws were violated in recruitment on jobs from BS-05 to BS-15,” the lawyer argued. “A fake committee was formed and a private entity was entrusted for test,” the lawyer claimed.

The Sindh High Court in June rejected MQM-P Khawja Izhar’s petition against the issuance of fake domiciles in Sindh and retracted the restraining order on government jobs in Sindh.

The MQM leader had filed a petition against the issuance of fake domiciles for securing government jobs in Sindh.

