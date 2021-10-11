Court asks how much tax is being levied on petrol

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the federal government to submit a detailed reply on a petition challenging the recent hike in prices of petroleum products.

A two-judge bench of the SHC instructed the government to furnish its response by Oct 25, explaining what formula it uses to jack up petrol and diesel rates.

The authorities are further required to explain how much tax is being levied on per litre of petrol. The case was adjourned until October 25.

On Sept 30, the government increased the price of petrol by Rs4 per litre for the first fortnight of October, according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

The government approved a Rs4 per litre increase on petrol and Rs2 per litre in the price of diesel. The price of kerosene oil went up by Rs7.05 while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs8.82 per litre.

Petrol, with the Rs4 increase, now costs Rs127.30 per litre, whereas high-speed diesel, with an increase of Rs2, Rs122.04 per litre.

