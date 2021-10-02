Citizen pleads with LHC to set aside petrol, diesel price hike

LAHORE: A citizen approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday challenging the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.

He cited the federal government and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) as respondents in his petition.

He stated that the government jacked up the prices of petrol and diesel despite a decrease in their rates in the international market.

“The hike in the prices of petroleum products is a violation of fundamental rights,” argues the petition, pleading with the Lahore high court (LHC) to set aside the increase.

On Sept 30, the government increased the price of petrol by Rs4 per litre for the first fortnight of October, effective from Friday, according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

The government approved Rs4 per litre increase on petrol and Rs2 per litre in the price of diesel. The price of kerosene oil went up by Rs7.05 while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs8.82 per litre.

Petrol, with the Rs4 increase, will now cost Rs127.30 per litre, whereas high-speed diesel, with an increase of Rs2, will now cost Rs122.04 per litre.

