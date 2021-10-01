PM cares for people that’s why slashed levy on petrol, says Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal finance minister Shaukat Tarin has said Friday that Pakistan was still 17th among the countries with high petroleum prices and that is due to the Covid-led ill-effects globally, ARY News reported.

Shaukat Tarin said it while addressing a press conference he held with Farrukh Habib wherein he added that the levy on petroleum has been slashed to minimum, less than Rs3, while it used to be above Rs25.

This means the Prime Minister harbors empathy for the masses and he’s very particular that the effects of higher petroleum flight are not transferred to people.

Let’s talk about inflation and food prices since I have arrived before media after a long time, Shaukat Tarin said. “Even Britain recorded 30 per cent food inflation in the month of June.”

It’s due to Covid that has the entire world is effected by that, he said. We too have conceded the effects of food inflation because we have become food importers.

But this was not done in the past thee years but is the result of doing in the past three decades, Tarin said. Now we are encouraging our agricultural sector so we can grow the essentials that we require.

PM congratulates nation on 38% growth in tax collection

Separately today, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to congratulate the nation on the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) “achievement” of collecting Rs1,395 billion tax in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

“I congratulate the nation on FBR’s achievement of collecting Rs.1,395 billion in Q1 of FA 2021-22 against the target of Rs.1,211 billion,” Prime Minister Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“This represents a growth of 38 percent in revenues over the same period last year.”

The FBR in a Twitter statement said the tax body registered “historic revenue collection growth of 38.3% in first quarter of the FY 2021-22”.

