PM congratulates nation on 38% growth in tax collection

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Friday to congratulate the nation on the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) “achievement” of collecting Rs1,395 billion tax in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

“I congratulate the nation on FBR’s achievement of collecting Rs.1,395 billion in Q1 of FA 2021-22 against the target of Rs.1,211 billion,” Prime Minister Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“This represents a growth of 38 percent in revenues over the same period last year.”

I congratulate the nation on FBR’s achievement of collecting Rs.1,395 billion in Q1 of FA 2021-22 against the target of Rs.1,211 billion. This represents a growth of 38 percent in revenues over the same period last year. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 1, 2021

The FBR in a Twitter statement said the tax body registered “historic revenue collection growth of 38.3% in first quarter of the FY 2021-22”.

As per provisional information, the FBR said it collected net revenue of Rs.1,395bn during the first quarter of the current fiscal year against the set target of Rs1,211bn, exceeding by Rs186bn.

FBR registers historic revenue collection growth of 38.3% in first quarter of the FY 2021-22. As per provisional information,FBR has collected net revenue of Rs.1,395 Billion during the first quarter of the current FY against set target of Rs. 1,211 Billion,exceeding by Rs.186b. — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) September 30, 2021

