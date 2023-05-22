SHC bins MQM-P’s plea on fake domicile issue

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) plea against fake domiciles, ARY News reported۔

MQM-P’s MPA in Sindh Assembly, Khawaja Izharul Hassan in its plea alleged that the jobs were given by the Sindh government in Karachi on ‘fake domiciles.’

Opposing the formation of a judicial committee to investigate the fake domicile issue, the additional advocate general during the hearing said that the Sindh government had formed a committee and if anyone has a complaint, the committee can be moved.

Barrister Rafiq Kalwar said the agreement reached between the political parties included the issue of domicile، on which the MQM-P leader said there is no agreement with the Sindh government but there is an understanding between the political parties which can end at any time.

Sindh High Court (SHC) while rejecting the plea of MQM-P issued notices to the parties for May 29 and sought a reply from the Sindh government۔