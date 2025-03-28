SHC bins plea against double-cabin vehicles purchase for assistant commissioners

The constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the procurement of 138 double-cabin vehicles for assistant commissioners in the province.

On September 5, the Sindh government decided to buy new vehicles worth Rs2 billion for assistant commissioners

As per details, Sindh’s general administration department penned a letter to the finance department for the release of Rs2 bln for buying new double cabin vehicles for 138 assistant commissioners.

Following the development, Jamaat-e-Islami challenged the move of Sindh government in the high court.

Advocate General Jawad Dero represented the government, while petitioner and Jamaat-e-Islami MPA Muhammad Farooq appeared before the court.

The petitioner argued that the purchase was an unnecessary expense and proposed acquiring 1000cc vehicles instead. However, the SHC bench questioned how the petitioner was directly affected by the decision and asked them to specify which rules or policies were violated.

The court refused to grant additional time for presenting further details, emphasizing that the case had already been pending for months.

The Sindh advocate general argued that the procurement was necessary, not a misuse of funds, as assistant commissioners have critical responsibilities.

He further stated that the last vehicle purchase was made in 2010 and 2012, and most existing vehicles had exceeded their operational lifespan.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the SHC dismissed the petition, ruling that the purchase was justified.