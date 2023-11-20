SHC blasts police performance in missing persons’ case

KARACHI: A Sindh High Court (SHC) bench expressed disappointment over police performance while hearing petitions for the recovery of missing persons, ARY News reported on Monday.

A bench of the high court blasted investigation officers over lack of progress in case and warned punitive action against the IOs over failure in tracing the missing citizens.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto warned to add the investigation officers in the list of accused involved in the enforced disappearances. “The court will deem the IOs among culprits who helped in disappearance of citizens,” high court judge warned.

“You were given one month time, what you bring today,” the court asked the IO. “Previous investigation officer has been transferred, I have handed over inquiry some days ago,” the officer replied.

“The investigation conducted in the case, will be on record. People’s patience now coming to the brim,” the bench remarked.

The court summoned report from the investigation officer and other institutions till December 18.

The high court also ordered federal and provincial governments to submit fresh reports.

A two-member bench of the high court in February heard petitions related to the recovery of nine persons missing for years.

“The court is not satisfied with routine police reports,” Justice Phulpoto remarked.

The court ordered concerned DIGs and SSPs to appear before the court. “Tell the court why the police department have failed to trace the missing persons,” the bench questioned.

The court also directed the I.G. Sindh Police and Home Secretary for personally monitoring the cases of missing persons.