SHC orders to book builder, SBCA officers in illegal construction case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to register FIRs against the builder, plot owner and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials in a case related to illegal constructions in Karachi’s North Nazimabad Block C.

At the outset of the hearing, the bench showed resentment over desealing the sealed plot in North Nazimabad Block C.

Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput asked the SBCA deputy director that what action has been taken to raze illegal structures in the area?

“It is impossible to build illegal structures without the help of the concerned department,” Justice Zafar remarked.

Read more: SHC issues notices to DG SBCA, AG Sindh over illegal construction in Nazimabad

Another member of the bench, Justice Faisal Kamal said desealing the sealed property is a serious criminal offense. The SHC ordered to register a case against the builder, plot owner and SBCA officials under criminal laws.

It is to be noted that a plaintiff has moved SHC against the construction of ground plus three portions on plot no A-482 in North Nazimabad Block C.

He had pleaded with the court to order razing the illegal structure.

