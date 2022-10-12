SHC CJ suspends judicial magistrate over corruption charges

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh on Wednesday suspended Judicial Magistrate Kandhkot Kamran Ali Shah over corruption charges.

According to the Registrar Office, SHC, Judicial Magistrate Kandhkot Kamran Ali Shah is accused of corruption. After suspension he has been directed to immediately report to the Sindh High Court.

This is not the firs time that corruption issue has been reported in the lower judiciary.

Read more: PHC dismisses two judges over corruption, power abuse

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court dismissed two judicial officers from service over abuse of power and financial irregularities.

Civil judge Tayyab Ali and additional session judge Nasir Jamal were removed from their posts over their involvement in misuse of power and corrupt practices.

Both judicial officers were removed in light of the recommendations of an inquiry committee that carried out an investigation into charges against them.

