SHC says having concern over delay in Red Line BRT project

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has expressed its concern over delay in completion of the Red Line BRT project while hearing petition of the contractor of the project on Tuesday.

A high court bench comprises of Justice Nisar Ahmed Bhanbhro and Justice Saleem Jessar heard the case pertaining to sealing the office of the Red Line Lot 2 contractor.

Justice Bhanbhro said that the University Road remains without any work upto Safoora. “The court also has concerns over delay in the project”, he said. “The side roads should be made immediately after begining of the project,” he remarked.

“It is unlikely to allow the whole life span for work on the project,” bench observed.

“How the work will be completed in time when designs being received late,” petitioner’s lawyer argued. “The design was repeatedly changed saying the K-IV line will also be laid”, he said. “An impression to the public was given that the contractor has been responsible for the delay”, he argued.

“People are suffering, what is happening between the contractor and the government”.

Justice Saleem Jessar said that it is a big project and the design has been incomplete, “an agreement is signed after completion of the design”.

The lawyer claimed that the matter was being delayed to offer the contract to someone else. “They had also wrote to the Asian Development Bank that the contractor was not working properly”.

“It means they were clearing themselves,” Justice Jessar said.

The petitioner’s lawyer concluded his arguments today.

The bench summoned arguments of the Advocate General Sindh and the lawyer of Trans Karachi tomorrow in the case hearing.