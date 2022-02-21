SHC declares appointment of JSMU’s VC as void

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday declared appointment of Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon as vice chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) as void, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court directed that the office of the vice chancellor should be filled according to the merit list in the relevant summary.

The court also ordered holding interviews again for the vice chancellor’s office of the JSMU and sending the names of short-listed candidates to the chief minister of Sindh.

The court directed the chief minister to decide the matter and dismissed the petition.

Prof Dr Lubna Ansari Baig, one of the candidates for the post of VC, through her lawyer filed an appeal against an order of a single-judge bench of the high court.

The lawyer pleaded for the suspension of the last year’s June 22 notification, which notified Prof Dr Amjad Siraj Memon as VC of JSMU.

The counsel for the appellant also contended that the appointment of VC was illegal but also against merit.

