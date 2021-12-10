SHC orders demolition of all illegal structures along with Malir River

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the demolition of all illegal structures along with Malir River near Korangi Crossing, ARY News reported.

The court was hearing a case related to illegal construction near Mali River in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing area.

Terming the statement of director anti-encroachment as unclear and unsatisfactory, the SHC bench summoned him in person on the next hearing of the case.

The court directed the officers to ensure their appearance before the court on the next hearing, else their arrest warrants would be issued.

The court has also sought a progress report on the next hearing of the case.

It is to be noted that a resident, had moved SHC against the number of illegal constructions in the area including a building on the oil supply pipeline of the National Refinery.

Read more: SHC orders to take down 4th floor of Karachi’s Aliza Arcade

The plaintiff further stated in the plea that the land where KWSB water supply lines are installed is also being encroached, creating problems for the masses.

On Thursday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) while showing resentment over the non-compliance of its orders had directed the concerned authorities to raze the fourth floor of the Aliza Arcade in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal by January 13.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!