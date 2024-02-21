SHC directs 65-year-old to complete formalities for citizenship

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed a 65-year-old woman to complete legal requirements for citizenship, ARY News reported.

The woman had filed petition against blocking of her national identity card.

NADRA’s lawyer told the court that the woman has been a Ugandan national and got her Pakistani identity card on the basis of fake documents.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the woman had married a Pakistani citizen Riaz in year 1978. “The woman have three children and two of them have already been married,” lawyer said.

“How could her citizenship be challenged when she has already the identity card issued,” lawyer questioned.

Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi said that countless fake identity cards have been issued. “Legal requirements should be completed if a person wants citizenship,” chief justice remarked.

Deputy Attorney General said that the petitioner has not been a Pakistani citizen, even she didn’t apply for citizenship. “Now she has to fulfill legal requirements to get the citizenship,” he added.