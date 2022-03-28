SHC dismisses MQM hitman Raees Mamma’s appeal

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday dismissed an appeal of MQM hitman Raees Mamma against his sentence in a case pertaining to funding terrorism.

A two-judge bench of the SHC dismissed the appeal and upheld the conviction of Raeesuddin, alias Mamma, a former Korangi sector in-charge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

The court observed that there is concrete evidence of the convict raising funds for terrorist activities.

According to the prosecution, Raees Mamma, a government employee, would raise funds for terrorism in Karachi. Illegal funds to the tune of Rs2.5 million were transferred in his bank account.

The convict would target people at the behest of the MQM London. An anti-terrorism court (ATC) had awarded a collective imprisonment of ten years and a fine in the case.

Last month, a Karachi court had handed 25-year imprisonment to Raees Mamma in a case pertaining to the murder of a senior police officer and a doctor. He was charged with the murder of SP Shah Muhammad and Dr Dilshad.

The court acquitted two suspects – Ejaz Qadri alias Gorchani and Asif Iqbal – for want of evidence.

