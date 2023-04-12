SHC dismisses petition against speech ban on MQM founder

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking removal of a ban on speeches of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder, ARY News reported.

Petitioner, Muhammad Aftabuddin Baqai had filed the petition in SHC pleading to the court to remove ban on speeches of the MQM’s founder.

The petitioner failed to satisfy the court about maintainability of the petition.

The federal government, Secretary Law, Secretary Information and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) were made respondents in the petition.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) in 2015 ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to place ban on the broadcast of images and speeches of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain across all electronic and print media till further orders.

Hearing the treason case against the MQM chief, the high court in its verdict ruled that no news reports regarding activities of the MQM head should telecast.

