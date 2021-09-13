SHC dismisses petition against Dow University official’s appointment

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Monday dismissed petition against appointment of Director, Dow University’s Institute of Business and Health, ARY News reported.

A high court bench today rejected a plea against appointment of Dr Izhar Hussain as the director of Dow University’s Institute of Business and Health Management.

The appointment of Dr Izhar Hussain was challenged on the basis of his advanced age of above 70 years.

Earlier, the counsel of the university argued that Dr Izhar Hussain was the senior most candidate for this office. “His expertise in pharmacy makes him distinguished among the candidates for this office,” the counsel further argued.

“The courts have also given concession in the age limit to candidates owing to expertise in concerned field,” the lawyer said.

The court after hearing arguments of the lawyers dismissed the petition against the appointment.