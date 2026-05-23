SHC dismisses plea against CEO Water Corporation's appointment

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Saturday dismissed a petition challenging appoint of the CEO of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Petitioner Junaid Siddiqui filed a petition against appointment of the CEO Water Corporation.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the appointment of the CEO Water Corporation has been made illegally. “Ahmed Ali Siddiqui was himself present in the board’s meeting held for the appointment of the CEO,” lawyer argued.

“Ahmed Ali Siddiqui voted in his favour for his appointment for the CEO office,” lawyer said.

“According to the record, the matter was considered on July 24, 2024, meeting of the board of directors,” court observed. “Ahmed Siddiqui was the Managing Director of the Corporation at that time and he had attended the meeting as secretary,” bench remarked.

“As per the record, concerned officer was directed to leave the session at the time of appointment of the CEO being discussed,” court said.

The petitioner has failed to point out any legal flaw or irregularity in the appointment process, according to the bench.

“The petitioner himself remains the water corporation’s employee, petition being dismissed at the initial stage,” court declared.