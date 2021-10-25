SHC dismisses Uzair Baloch’s plea against military court verdict

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday dismissed a petition of the alleged Lyari gangster Uzair Jan Baloch against a military court verdict, ARY News reported.

The court dismissed the petition due to absence of Uzair Baloch’s counsel in the case.

The petitioner had pleaded to the high court to restrain implementation of the verdict of the military court.

The military court convicted the accused without adopting the required legal procedure, according to the petition.

The government counsel in his arguments said that the petition to the court was not maintainable.

“An appeal against the verdict of a military court could only be filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” the counsel added.

The bench had asked the lawyer to present arguments over maintainability of the petition.

The counsel of the petitioner not appeared in the court hearing today.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!