SHC expresses anger over failure to present Dua Zehra in court

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday expressed anger over Sindh police and other concerned authorities after they failed to present Karachi teenage girl Dua Zehra in court, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of SHC headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard Dua’s father petition seeking the recovery of teenage girl, who had gone missing from her Karachi home and later surfaced in Punjab.

The Sindh High Court in a previous hearing directed SSP of District East and SHO Al-Falah Police Station to produce Dua Zehra in court in the next hearing.

During today’s hearing, the court expressed annoyance over Sindh police for priducing Dua Zera in court. “State seems totally helpless in bringing back teenage girl to Karachi,” Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro observed.

“Police is holding press conferences but not taking practical steps,” the SHC judge remarked.

Her father in his petition had pleaded to the court to issue orders to the SSP East, SHO Alfalah police station and the investigation officer of the case for recovery of Dua Zehra.

Meanwhile, the cleric who solemnised the nikkah of Dua Zehra was arrested from Lahore and handed over to Anti Violent Crime Cell, Karachi.

olice on Wednesday claimed that nikkah of Dua Zehra — the 14-year-old girl from Karachi was “bogus” and arrested the cleric who had solemnised the nikkah.

Ghulam Mustafa is a resident of the Hassan market, New Samanabad Lahore.

The case

It is pertinent to mention here that Dua Zehra’s family had approached police, hours after she went missing from near her house in Alfalah Town in Karachi on April 16, and had appealed through a number of channels for help in finding their daughter.

Days after disappearance, police found out that Dua Zehra had married a boy named Zaheer in Lahore.

A Lahore court allowed Dua to live with her husband. The Model Town court, while issuing verdict on police’s plea to send the girl (14-year-old according to her father’s claim and 18-year-old as per her own) to Dar-ul-Aman, rejected the police request and allowed Dua Zehra to live with her husband Zaheer Ahmed.

