SHC extends Dr Nadeem Qamar’s interim bail in NICVD corruption case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday extended interim bail of Dr Nadeem Qamar in a case pertaining to corruption in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), reported ARY News.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) conducted a hearing of a petition filed by NICVD’s Executive Director, Dr Nadeem Qamar, seeking an extension in his interim bail.

The investigation officer (IO) of the NAB, informed the court that the inquiry against Dr Qamar has been completed and the headquarters has been recommended to transform inquiry into an investigation.

“We need more time until a reply from the NAB headquarters,” he added. After hearing the statement of the IO, the SHC extended the interim bail of Dr Nadeem Qamar and sought a progress report from the NAB on the next hearing.

The hearing has been adjourned until December 4.

Earlier on July 5, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had extended the scope of their investigation into the NICVD scam and summoned Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) four lawmakers, including Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza.

Earlier in December last year, the administration of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) had moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated an investigation into corruption allegations.

