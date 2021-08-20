SHC gives 30 days to NAB to decide on inquiry against Manzoor Wassan

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday has given a month to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to decide on the corruption inquiry against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Mansoor Wassan, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel of Wassan complained to the SHC that the inquiry against his client is still pending and pleaded with the court to extend PPP stalwart’s bail.

The bench, hearing the case asked the NAB prosecutor that why the graft-buster body has not decided on the fate of the inquiry against Manzoor Wassan yet?

We were told in the earlier hearing that the inquiry is being closed, why the matter is being delayed, the judge asked.

The NAB prosecutor replied that a fresh report has been sent to the NAB headquarters after objections were raised on the earlier report.

The SHC while summoning progress report from the NAB into the matter gave 30 days to decide on the inquiry against the PPP leader.

Later, the court also extended the interim bail of Manzoor Wassan until October 4.

According to the NAB, the PPP leader is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income and owns benami properties too.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had failed in filing reference against the PPP stalwart despite the passage of two years.