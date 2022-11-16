SHC grants appeal, acquits convict in doctor’s murder case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday granted appeal of a convict in murder case of Jinnah Hospital surgeon Dr Saleem Kharal, ARY News reported.

The high court bench in its verdict acquitted Hamad alias Hamd Shaikh, from the murder charge and declared the sentence void.

Dr Saleem Kharal was murdered in year 2015 while resisting robbery near the Submarine Chowrangi in Karachi. The murder case was registered at Gizri police station.

The trial court had awarded life sentence and imposed fine on Hamad Shaikh while convicting him in the murder case.

