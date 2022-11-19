SHC grants interim bail in graft case to Makhdoom Jameel’s coordinator

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Saturday granted interim bail to the coordinator of Makhdoom Jameel uz Zaman MNA in a massive graft scandal, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A bench of the high court granted interim bail to Makhdoom Jameel’s coordinator Aslam Pirzada in Rs. 2.14 billion rupees corruption case.

The court ordered the accused to submit Rs. one lac surety money in the court. The bench also ordered Aslam Pirzada to appear before the trial court within seven days.

Aslam Pirzada had pleaded to the court that he was ready to be part of the investigation while seeking the court’s restraining order from arrest.

